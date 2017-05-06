Kaley Cuoco proves she knows ALL the words to the Big Bang Theory theme song
"Our whole universe was in a hot, dense state..."
It's one of the biggest shows on TV – and its theme tune is one of the most memorable. But only superfans of the Big Bang Theory know all the words to the fast-paced opening titles...
Listen hard and you'll get a good history lesson from the credits – which are accompanied by a montage of flashing footage retelling the creation of Planet Earth – but can you recite all the words from memory?
Our whole universe was in a hot, dense state
Then nearly fourteen billion years ago expansion started, wait
The earth began to cool, the autotrophs began to drool
Neanderthals developed tools
We built a wall (we built the pyramids)
Math, science, history, unraveling the mysteries
That all started with the big bang! Hey!
After filming over 200 episodes, Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco can and she proved her skills during an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. When asked by an audience member whether she could remember all the lyrics, the actress – who plays Penny Hofstadter on the sitcom – stepped up and performed a seamless rendition (starting at around 3:50).
Bravo Kaley, you did Sheldon proud.