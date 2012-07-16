Ross will lend his voice to upcoming episode Tri-State Treasure: Boot of Secrets as an antique dealer who has a Ducky MoMo in his possession which Candace tries to buy. (For those uneducated in Phineas and Ferb vocabulary, a collector’s item with a yellow ‘Ducky Momo’ duck printed on it is considered extremely rare.)

The British TV presenter and funnyman joins a long line of stars to appear in the Bafta-nominated and Emmy-award winning animated comedy series, including Damian Lewis, Ben Stiller, Tina Fey and Slash.

The Disney hit has clocked up over 100 episodes since it first broadcast in 2007 and has attracted 289 million viewers worldwide, including 6 million Brits between January and March 2012. Created by Family Guy’s Dan Povenmire and Jeff ‘Swampy’ Marsh (The Simpsons), it boasts First Lady Michelle Obama as one of its fans.

Marsh said, "Having had the opportunity to work with some of the best of British talent over the first few seasons of Phineas and Ferb has proved immensely popular with the fans. Adding the iconic Jonathan Ross to that list is just undescribably thrilling. I have personally been a fan of his since I first moved to the UK and when I heard that he was going to lend his voice to our show, I was quite frankly a bit giddy!”

Ross added: “I am a huge fan of Phineas and Ferb, and so are my teenage kids, so I absolutely jumped at the chance to be part of such a brilliant and well-written comedy series. It’s a show that both adults and kids of all ages enjoy together and I can’t wait for everyone to see my episode.”

The series has recently been picked up for a fourth series and Ross’s episode is due to air in the UK in early 2013 on Disney XD.

Watch the video below to see Ross in action in the studio and talking about the show: