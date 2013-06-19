Joanna Page: the US Gavin & Stacey will be "completely different"
Countless UK shows have been adapted for an American audience, with varying degrees of success - for every triumph of The Office, there is an Inbetweeners-style disaster. So there was some skepticism when a US remake of British sitcom Gavin & Stacey was announced - and with the first trailer of Us & Them resembling a shot-for-shot replica of the original, the jury is still out.
But one person who is excited to see what the Yanks can come up with is original Gavin & Stacey actress Joanna Page - who believes the remake will be "completely different - not story-wise but just the fact that it's American."
Speaking to RadioTimes.com on the set of her new ITV period drama, Breathless, Page went on to explain: "It's a whole other thing - it's like you doing a play and then a couple of years later the play's done again. You don't say, 'No, that's my thing.' It's new people doing it so I don't feel that's our thing."
"It would be strange if they did it again with somebody with a Welsh accent who was blonde and set it where it was - that would be weird - but the fact that it's in America and they're all completely different, it will be really, really funny to see it and good to see which bits are used and how they do it. I can't wait to see it."
