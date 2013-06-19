Speaking to RadioTimes.com on the set of her new ITV period drama, Breathless, Page went on to explain: "It's a whole other thing - it's like you doing a play and then a couple of years later the play's done again. You don't say, 'No, that's my thing.' It's new people doing it so I don't feel that's our thing."

"It would be strange if they did it again with somebody with a Welsh accent who was blonde and set it where it was - that would be weird - but the fact that it's in America and they're all completely different, it will be really, really funny to see it and good to see which bits are used and how they do it. I can't wait to see it."

Page's optimism chimes with that of Gavin & Stacey co-creator Ruth Jones, who spoke to RadioTimes.com about Us & Them in May. Read the full interview with Jones here.