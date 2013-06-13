She then went on to add: "I’m just trying to put in place so that when I’m 95 there’s something on that I like!" So TV's got forty years to get its act together, or it'll have Jo Brand to answer to!

Brand, who rose to fame as an outspoken and bolshy stand up star and has since co-written and starred in hit NHS comedy Getting On, also said: "I think it is getting better, and I’m not saying I don’t want to see stuff with older men in it as well. I think the thing is a lot of much older people watch TV and they don’t get anything that’s suitable for them."

The 55-year-old comedian is currently fronting a new panel show, Jo Brand's Great Wall of Comedy, which looks back at the best comedies and sitcoms of the last forty years.