"He was a wonderful actor and I was honoured to call him pal."

On Facebook, talent agency Red Shoe Entertainment said: "We are deeply saddened to share the news that Jimmy Martin, the beloved actor known for playing Eric in Still Game, has passed away.

"His warmth, humour, and unforgettable performances brought joy to so many, and his legacy will live on through the laughter he shared with the world."

The post continued: "Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and all who loved him. Rest in peace, Jimmy. Red Shoe Entertainment x."

Martin portrayed Eric in Still Game, which is a spinoff of comedy sketch show Chewin’ the Fat and follows the antics of two Galwegian pensioners, Jack (Ford Kiernan) and Victor (Greg Hemphill).

He was one of the few main actors on the show who was actually a senior citizen when the series was first broadcast.

Before embarking on a career in acting, Martin served in the Royal Navy aboard HMS Bermuda and also spent 16 years in the fire service.

His other TV credits include Solid Air (2003), Carmelo y yo (2000), Netflix Comedy Lovesick (2014) and Rab C Nesbitt (2011).

Tributes have been flooding in for the star following the news of his passing, with actor Mark Hannah writing on X: "Gutted to hear of the passing of James Martin today.

"He was a mentor for me in the early days, living only a short walk from my parents. Many days talking the craft and imparting wisdom. He’s Eric from Still Game the nation, but to me he was just my pal. Safe travels, Jimmy."

Meanwhile, TV producer Kathryn McGoldrick wrote: "A true talent, a thoroughly interesting person and one of the loveliest people I have ever had the pleasure of working with.

"RIP Jimmy Martin you will be sorely missed."