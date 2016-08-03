He'll replace Ricky Gervais, who returned to helm the ceremony after three years hosted by Amy Poehler and Tina Fey.

Fallon tweeted that he was "so excited" to be taking on the prestigious presenting role, before giving us a taste of what to expect with a swipe at Donald Trump...

"We’re thrilled to announce Jimmy as host of The 74th Annual Golden Globes,” said NBC Entertainment Chairman Robert Greenblatt.

"This is the most spontaneous and uninhibited award show on television, and Jimmy’s playful, disarming comedic brilliance makes him the ideal host to enhance and elevate the sense of fun and irreverence that’s made the Golden Globes one of the premier events of the entire broadcast year."

The 74th Annual Golden Globes take place in LA on 8th January 2017