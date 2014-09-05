Jim Rosenthal goes back in time to commentate on son Tom's comedy Plebs
The sports presenter is joined by Simon Callow, James Fleet and Friday Night Dinners' Paul Ritter on series two of the ITV2 sitcom
Plebs is back for a second series and has attracted a host of exciting guest stars to join their Ancient Roman ranks. But, for one cast member, one of the on-set newbies is a familiar face...
Jim Rosenthal - father to the show's star Tom - makes a guest appearance in series two's first episode and, guess what? He's a sports commentator.
Rosenthal Sr dons a tunic to commentate on a chariot race in the opening instalment, although, according to Tom, this probably won't be the last we see of him.
"He still wants more. he's not happy with this. After a few drinks he will just go up to [creators] Sam [Leifer] and Tom [Basden] and just start talking about how he can get back in the show. It's really embarrassing. There's more Jim Rosenthal in the trailer than there is Tom Rosenthal."
Also guest-starring in series two are Simon Callow playing an electoral candidate. James Fleet as a patron who meets Stylax in a local public loo, Tom's Friday Night Dinners on-screen father Paul Ritter and his flatmate Naz Osmanoglu playing an up and coming lawyer.
Plebs returns to ITV2 later this month