Rosenthal Sr dons a tunic to commentate on a chariot race in the opening instalment, although, according to Tom, this probably won't be the last we see of him.

"He still wants more. he's not happy with this. After a few drinks he will just go up to [creators] Sam [Leifer] and Tom [Basden] and just start talking about how he can get back in the show. It's really embarrassing. There's more Jim Rosenthal in the trailer than there is Tom Rosenthal."

Also guest-starring in series two are Simon Callow playing an electoral candidate. James Fleet as a patron who meets Stylax in a local public loo, Tom's Friday Night Dinners on-screen father Paul Ritter and his flatmate Naz Osmanoglu playing an up and coming lawyer.

Plebs returns to ITV2 later this month