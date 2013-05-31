"We're just talking about it now really and the schedule was quite tight before, so we're just trying to work out a way of making it not so intense... I'm just thinking about the characters and where to go."

Hynes, who plays the founding member of the Banbury Intricate Craft Circle Politely Requests Women’s Suffrage group, said the public's reaction to the first three episodes would have an effect on the way the next six instalments pan out.

"I think when people offer you constructive and good criticism, it's foolish to completely ignore it. I know people who never read critics, but I'll be interested to know what people think," the Spaced and Twenty Twelve actress told italktelly.

A spokesperson for BBC4 said the channel was yet to confirm the second series.

