Taking part in a Reddit AMA session yesterday, the 59-year-old comedian dropped hints about the new material after he was asked about the most mundane thing he and Larry had ever obsessed over. "We never obsess over anything that isn't mundane," he replied. "Most recent was intentional mumbling. We wrote this script for this thing that you will eventually see but I can't reveal what it is at this time. All I can do is tell you that it's big, huge, gigantic. Even bigger than that Amazon package." And that's all he's giving away for now.

The last time the pair collaborated on a script was a 1996 Seinfeld episode titled The Cadillac, although their friendship stretches back to the late 1970s and includes their popular sitcom which lasted on NBC for nine seasons, winning three Golden Globe awards and ten Primetime Emmys.

As part of the online discussion, Seinfeld also recalled how he and David first met: "I actually was eavesdropping on him talking to another comedian, and I wasn't even in comedy yet. But he was leaning on my car in front of the Improv on 9th Ave and 44th Street, and this would be probably 1975. That was the first time I ever saw him. But we didn't talk. But him and this other comedian were leaning on the fender of my car, and I knew that they were real comedians and I was still just flirting with it.

"Then when we finally did talk in the bar Catch a Rising Star on 1st Ave and 78th Street 2 or 3 years after that, we couldn't stop talking. We were both obsessed with the smallest possible issue."

