Paxman and Mitchell's show will run from 9pm on 7th May to 6am the following morning, and is set to be full of comedy and comment on what could well be be the most closely fought election in years.

The pair will be joined by Cathy Newman and Gary Gibbon from Channel 4 News while Pointless host Richard Osman “providing his interpretation of events”, Last Leg presenter Adam Hills, and Fonejacker star Kayvan Novak will be among the guests.

Mitchell said: "Our aim is to keep people watching much later than they intended and we will be judged by the dip in the nation's productivity on Friday 8th May."

