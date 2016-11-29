“It just takes so long. There’s lots of other stuff I’d like to do. Plus I’d like to spend time with my grandchildren. So, if I did Ab Fab as well that would just stop me doing anything new, or thinking of any other ideas or having a different job or whatever.”

And don’t expect her to change her mind a few years down the line…

“What? Ha! If someone suggested Ab Fab: The Musical?” she went on. “We’d be so old. This is like taking geriatrics out now.”

More like this

Still, that isn’t to say we won’t be seeing more Saunders on our screens sometime soon. While she describes reports that she and longtime comedy partner Dawn French could take over The Great British Bake Off as “complete bollocks”, she says she is planning a new comedy sitcom with a very contemporary feel.

“Gentrification. Hipsters versus the old East End, that sort of idea. I always wanted to do a Rising Damp-style sitcom about a house full of people, of all sorts,” she said.

Advertisement

Sounds…well, pretty fabulous, darling.