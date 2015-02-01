"Friends came off when I was doing Muddling Through," Aniston said at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival this weekend.

"So there was a period when I had to stand out of the photographs for the group shots, and I had phone calls from girlfriends saying, 'I’m auditioning for your part in Friends'."

Could we BE any more glad another actress wasn't cast as Rachel Green? We can only imagine how changed the sitcom would have been without her. A lot of women would have had drastically different hairstyles during the 90s for a start...

More like this

Thankfully, CBS's 1994 show Muddling Through was fairly short-lived, so Aniston was soon free to dedicate all her time to playing Rachel Green.

"[The producers] just took the chance that Muddling Through would fail after the ten episodes they picked it up for," the star continued during the film festival's Q&A. "And so I just started doing this back-and-forth from Sony to Warner Bros. for two weeks."

Advertisement

Aniston is currently starring in Cake, which comes to UK cinemas on February 20.