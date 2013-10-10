Aniston said, “When we were shooting all the cast photos at the fountain, I was asked to step out of the bunch.

“They didn’t know if I was still going to be playing Rachel or not."

The actress, who of course went on to play the fashion-loving Friend with the trendsetting hairdo for the entire ten series, admits she’d do more of the show if she could.

Speaking at the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences’ tribute to Friends director James Burrows, she said, “I’d honestly go back to it if we could, I would. I don’t think people would want to see us today.”

Could Aniston BE any more wrong?

