Murder in Successville may look like a dodgy cop show but it's actually an almost entirely improvised comedy, with comedian Tom Davis putting famous faces through their paces as his new police assistant. The celebrities had no idea what they'd be asked to do; they just knew that they had to try and figure out who committed a fictional crime.

Dermot O'Leary, Deborah Meaden and Greg James will be showing off their sleuthing skills in future episodes but Made in Chelsea's Jamie Laing was the first up in tonight's. The producers told us that he got so carried away, he considered everyone around him a suspect. So even when he was dropped off in the wrong place to start filming, and someone was guiding him towards the set, he started asking them questions about the case.