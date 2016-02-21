James Corden reprised his Gavin & Stacey character for a mock presidential campaign video, where it seems the rush of power might have gone to the usually happy-go-lucky Essex lad's head.

Surprisingly for a video that requires professional sports figures like Steven Gerrard, Sir Geoff Hurst and José Mourinho to deliver punchlines, it's not that painful. Plus, it's introduced by Pele, which easily makes it 200% better.

Watch the skit here, and donate to Sport Relief here. Sport Relief runs from Friday 18th to Sunday 20th March this year.