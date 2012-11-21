Further plot details are scarce at present, but it is understood that filming on School for Santas will take place next year in New York and London. The film is being written by playwright Richard Bean, whose play One Man, Two Guvnors was a huge success for Corden both in the West End and on Broadway.

Talking about the film, Corden said: "All my life I've wanted to make a big family Christmas movie. To be making one with a company like Working Title Films is a dream come true. I can't wait to start."

Advertisement

Corden has recently finished filming One Chance, a new Brit-com about an aspiring singer who becomes a reality TV phenomenon, and he’ll soon be appearing alongside Keira Knightley in the forthcoming film Can a Song Save Your Life?