James Corden to star in new Christmas movie School for Santas
The Gavin & Stacey star will play a down-on-his-luck dad in the film, expected to begin shooting in New York and London next year
What do you get if you take the plot of Mrs. Doubtfire, add a well-known British comedy star and garnish with all things Christmassy? School for Santas, that’s what - a new festive feature film starring Gavin & Stacey’s James Corden.
Yes, RadioTimes.com can confirm that the Tony Award-winning actor has been signed up by British production company Working Title to play the lead in School for Santas, in which Corden will star as a down-on-his-luck dad who needs to “find his inner Father Christmas” in order to win back his kids.
Further plot details are scarce at present, but it is understood that filming on School for Santas will take place next year in New York and London. The film is being written by playwright Richard Bean, whose play One Man, Two Guvnors was a huge success for Corden both in the West End and on Broadway.
Talking about the film, Corden said: "All my life I've wanted to make a big family Christmas movie. To be making one with a company like Working Title Films is a dream come true. I can't wait to start."
Corden has recently finished filming One Chance, a new Brit-com about an aspiring singer who becomes a reality TV phenomenon, and he’ll soon be appearing alongside Keira Knightley in the forthcoming film Can a Song Save Your Life?