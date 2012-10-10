When Sam opts to answer the call, his world is turned upside down – they are in the wrong place, at the wrong time, with the wrong skills… They are The Wrong Mans.

“James and I dreamt up The Wrong Mans during a break on the set of Gavin & Stacey four years ago,” said Matthew. “I’m excited to be working with the BBC and Hulu to finally make it a reality.

Executive producer Mark Freeland added, “We are trying to do a comedy with explosions, a lot of running about, murder, extortion, friendship and love. I cannot wait. But I’m glad I’m not doing the running about bit…”

Corden and Baynton originally worked together on BBC’s much-loved comedy Gavin & Stacey, with the latter guest-starring as Deano alongside Corden’s Smithy.

Their latest partnership is a co-production between BBC Worldwide Americas and Hulu which will see the series exclusively distributed to US audiences on the Hulu Plus VOD subscription service in 2013. The move follows in the footsteps of the companies' collaboration on British political satire The Thick of It, created by Armando Iannucci.