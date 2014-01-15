"Unfortunately we're not feeling the rhythm or the rhyme and that's why Jamaica are 1000/1 outsiders for gold in Sochi," confirmed betting company Ladbrokes.

The first obstacle in Jamaica's path to Winter Olympics glory is qualification. With the January 20 deadline looming and a place in the world's top 30 essential for securing a spot in the competition, they're going to need more than a lucky egg to make it to the start line in Sochi.

Although bobsled driver Winston Watts - who first climbed into a bobsleigh back in 1993, the year Cool Runnings was first released in cinemas - is quietly confident of his nation's success, despite their current ranking of 55: "Jamaica has the best athletes in the world. We have the fastest man in the world in Usain Bolt, so the skill is there. This time could be it."

More like this

Come on, Jamaica. Get on up, it's bobsled time!

Advertisement

Follow @RadioTimes