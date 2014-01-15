Jamaican bobsleigh team 1000/1 to top Cool Runnings and claim Olympic gold
The bookies aren't feeling the rhythm or the rhyme ahead of the Sochi Winter Olympics with Jamaica's qualification still hanging in the balance...
"Our Father, who art in Calgary, Bobsled be thy name. Thy kingdom come, gold medals won, on Earth as it is in Turn Seven. With Liberty and Justice for Jamaica and Haile Selassie. Amen."
We like to think this will be the prayer whispered by the Jamaican bobsleigh team if they take to the ice during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics. But while Sanka and his Cool Runnings teammates will be steering well clear of Russia's wintery climes, the bookies aren't rating Jamaica's chances of claiming Olympic gold when competition kicks off next month...
"Unfortunately we're not feeling the rhythm or the rhyme and that's why Jamaica are 1000/1 outsiders for gold in Sochi," confirmed betting company Ladbrokes.
The first obstacle in Jamaica's path to Winter Olympics glory is qualification. With the January 20 deadline looming and a place in the world's top 30 essential for securing a spot in the competition, they're going to need more than a lucky egg to make it to the start line in Sochi.
Although bobsled driver Winston Watts - who first climbed into a bobsleigh back in 1993, the year Cool Runnings was first released in cinemas - is quietly confident of his nation's success, despite their current ranking of 55: "Jamaica has the best athletes in the world. We have the fastest man in the world in Usain Bolt, so the skill is there. This time could be it."
Come on, Jamaica. Get on up, it's bobsled time!