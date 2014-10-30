Jake Gyllenhaal and Jimmy Fallon took card-playing up several notches last night on The Tonight Show. The duo sat at a table choosing cards from a deck and throwing water at whoever had the lowest hand. It was man-child behaviour at its very best, with Gyllenhaal getting wetter and wetter by the second.

The Nightcrawler star seemed to be having a good time considering how soaked he got within the first few seconds. At one point, Fallon really went for it and hurled an entire jug of water over Gyllenhaal's head. But the actor eventually won. His prize? To shoot the Tonight show host with a maaaaassive water gun.