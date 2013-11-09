Jack Whitehall to star in US remake of Bad Education
In addition to his BBC3 comedy's Christmas special, the comedian will take Alfie Wickers to a Chicago school in An American Education
Bad Education has become the latest British series to receive a US remake with Jack Whitehall taking his wayward teacher, Alfie Wickers, stateside to star in An American Education.
Set in a Chicago school and following Alfie's unorthodox teaching techniques, the American pilot has been penned by Whitehall and his fellow producer, Peter Huyck, with filming set to commence in LA next January.
Known for his posh upbringing and cut glass British accent, it remains to be seen whether Alfie will adopt an American tone for the new series or if his fellow teachers, Matthew Horne's Mr Fraser and Sarah Solemani's Rosie Gulliver, will be joining him across the pond.
The trio, along with their school of unruly students, will all appear in a Christmas special of the BBC3 comedy which recently finished its second run of episodes.
Bad Education follows a growing trend for established UK series being remade for an American audience with varying degrees of success. Recent remakes have included Only Fools and Horses, Spy, Gavin & Stacey and The Syndicate with only the latter two making it past pilot as Us & Them and Lucky 7 before being swiftly cancelled after poor ratings.
Last month it was announced that David Tennant would star in the US version of Broadchurch, ITV's hit crime drama, adopting an American accent when he reprises his role as DI Alec Hardy on the Fox network next year.