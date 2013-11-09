Known for his posh upbringing and cut glass British accent, it remains to be seen whether Alfie will adopt an American tone for the new series or if his fellow teachers, Matthew Horne's Mr Fraser and Sarah Solemani's Rosie Gulliver, will be joining him across the pond.

The trio, along with their school of unruly students, will all appear in a Christmas special of the BBC3 comedy which recently finished its second run of episodes.

Bad Education follows a growing trend for established UK series being remade for an American audience with varying degrees of success. Recent remakes have included Only Fools and Horses, Spy, Gavin & Stacey and The Syndicate with only the latter two making it past pilot as Us & Them and Lucky 7 before being swiftly cancelled after poor ratings.

Last month it was announced that David Tennant would star in the US version of Broadchurch, ITV's hit crime drama, adopting an American accent when he reprises his role as DI Alec Hardy on the Fox network next year.