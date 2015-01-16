Jack Whitehall, Sheridan Smith and Alison Steadman move Inside No. 9
The second series of Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith's black comedy welcomes a host of new stars, also including Julie Hesmondhalgh, Claire Skinner and Jane Horrocks
The second series of Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith's BBC2 comedy Inside No. 9 is welcoming a whole host of new and exciting faces.
Cilla's Sheridan Smith, Fresh Meat's Jack Whitehall and Gavin & Stacey's Alison Steadman are all poised to move into their new homes, as are Claire Skinner, Paul Kaye, Jane Horrocks, David Warner, Julie Hesmondhalgh, Mark Benton, Alice Lowe, Tom Riley, Jim Howick and Michele Doctrice.
The comedy is written and directed by Pemberton and Shearsmith, who also appear, and is teeming with the former League of Gentlemen stars' trademark dark humour. Each episode follows a different story set in a new location, "where the ordinary and mundane rub shoulders with the extraordinary and macabre."
Series two will see episodes set in "a sleeping car on a French train", "a seance in a grand Victorian Villa", "a 17th century village" and a "volunteer call centre."
"We are delighted to be handing over the keys to six new No. 9's, we hope they will amuse, shock, horrify and surprise... but not necessarily in that order," say the creative duo. "Once again we have enjoyed working with some of the best comic talent in the country. Now we are getting old, it's nice not to have to play all the parts."
Series one of Inside No. 9 was equally as star-studded, featuring performances from Tamsin Greig, Gemma Arterton, Oona Chaplin, Anne Reid, Anna Chancellor, Helen McCrory and Katherine Parkinson.
Inside No. 9 returns to BBC2 later this year