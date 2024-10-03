Jack Whitehall leads starry Prime Video Christmas comedy with Michael Bublé
Dave Bautista, Rebel Wilson and Jimmy Fallon are among the other famous faces to star in the semi-scripted special.
Jack Whitehall is set to be joined by a host of famous faces for a brand new Christmas comedy special on Prime Video.
The programme is titled Jack In Time For Christmas and will feature Michael Bublé, Dave Bautista, Rebel Wilson, Jimmy Fallon, Daisy May Cooper, and Tom Davies alongside Whitehall, each of them playing themselves as they step in to help the comedian from becoming stranded in the US.
The series is being billed as a "genre-bending seasonal semi-scripted special" that will be "part scripted comedy, part unscripted travelogue" as Jack tries to make his way home in time for the holidays.
"In this hilariously festive feature, Jack Whitehall finds himself stranded in the USA with just four days to make it back to the UK for Christmas," the synopsis reads.
"With time ticking away, Jack embarks on an incredible and, some would say, implausible journey involving planes, trains, huskies, and bobsleighs."
It continues: "A stockingful of conveniently located famous faces help (and hinder) along the way as Jack navigates the chaos of Christmas and tries to make it home in time.
"Will Jack make it home in time to make the gravy? Or will he be spending the holidays in the states, and the doghouse?"
We'll have to wait until December to find out...
Jack In Time For Christmas will launch on Prime Video in December 2024.
