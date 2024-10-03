The series is being billed as a "genre-bending seasonal semi-scripted special" that will be "part scripted comedy, part unscripted travelogue" as Jack tries to make his way home in time for the holidays.

"In this hilariously festive feature, Jack Whitehall finds himself stranded in the USA with just four days to make it back to the UK for Christmas," the synopsis reads.

"With time ticking away, Jack embarks on an incredible and, some would say, implausible journey involving planes, trains, huskies, and bobsleighs."

Dave Bautista and Jack Whitehall in Jack in Time for Christmas Prime Video

It continues: "A stockingful of conveniently located famous faces help (and hinder) along the way as Jack navigates the chaos of Christmas and tries to make it home in time.

"Will Jack make it home in time to make the gravy? Or will he be spending the holidays in the states, and the doghouse?"

We'll have to wait until December to find out...

Jack In Time For Christmas will launch on Prime Video in December 2024.

