Miles Jupp and Manjinder Virk will be reprising their roles as the pair's neighbours, as will Seann Walsh as local rock star Grizzo, Philip Jackson as father-in-law Ken and Sue Vincent as Shannon the shopkeeper.

The series – which is co-written by Dee and Pete Sinclair (the pair also wrote Lead Balloon together) – averaged over four million viewers per episode, a considerable success for a brand new comedy.

Jack Dee said: “I’m naturally delighted that I’ll be working again with the brilliant Bad Move cast. The show has clearly struck a chord with a great many viewers and we are very much looking forward to dumping more country life problems on Nicky and Steve in series two.”