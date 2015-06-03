It's the Little Bang Theory as Lego minifigures are unveiled
The Big Bang Theory's Sheldon, Leonard, Penny and co have been transformed into Lego figures, complete with rockets, puppies and jazzy cardigans
The Big Bang Theory gang have been given the Lego treatment, with Penny, Leonard, Sheldon, Raj and Howard transformed into minifigures, complete with iconic outfits and science-themed props.
Lego has given fans of the hit US sitcom a sneak peek into the world of the mini Big Bang, posting images of the first five figures before two additional characters – presumably Amy and Bernadette – are unveiled on the site later today.
The concept was first launched on the Lego Ideas website, which has previously hosted successful campaigns for Back to the Future and Ghostbusters sets, back in November last year. The initiative encourages fans to post their own models with the guarantee that any projects earning over 10,000 supporters will be granted an official review by Lego themselves.
The Big Bang gang where first proposed by Lego Ideas members Alatariel and GlenBricker. Now the mini-figures are in Lego factories, and will go on general sale later this year.
