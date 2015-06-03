The concept was first launched on the Lego Ideas website, which has previously hosted successful campaigns for Back to the Future and Ghostbusters sets, back in November last year. The initiative encourages fans to post their own models with the guarantee that any projects earning over 10,000 supporters will be granted an official review by Lego themselves.

The Big Bang gang where first proposed by Lego Ideas members Alatariel and GlenBricker. Now the mini-figures are in Lego factories, and will go on general sale later this year.

