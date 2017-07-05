The announcement was made by director John Butler (who helmed 2013’s The Stag, which also starred Scott) on Twitter.

The film stars Sherlock’s Andrew Scott as an inspirational English teacher in a posh, rugby-centric boarding school in Dublin. It charts the breakdown in a friendship between outsider Ned and new boy Conor, when the latter becomes the star and saviour of the school’s rugby team.

Scott currently stars as Hamlet in the West End's Harold Pinter Theatre, for which he has received a series of glowing reviews.

Handsome Devil arrives on Netflix on 20 July