How to watch Inside No. 9: The Party's Over documentary
As we prepare to say goodbye to this cult-favourite comedy, the cast and creators talk about what made it so special.
Inside No. 9 has closed its doors after a fitting nine seasons, but there's always time for a fond farewell.
With one last hurrah, creators and stars Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith will be giving an inside look into the creation of the show and what made it so special with their own documentary.
Expect a lot of laughs and a lot of tears as the team enjoy their last moments on set.
Here's everything you need to know about the documentary, including who will be making an appearance and what to expect from the hour-long special.
What will Inside No. 9: The Party's Over cover?
In The Party's Over, cameras track Pemberton and Shearsmith as they and shoot the final ever season of Inside No. 9 – comprising of episodes Boo to a Goose, The Trolley Problem, Mulberry Close, CTRL ALT ESC, The Curse of The Ninth and Plodding On.
The documentary features footage Pemberton and Shearsmith filmed of each other from their phones, as well as giving a film crew access to all areas of their production; the writers' room to the rehearsals, the props department to the sets.
The show's production team and cast from the anthology series appear in interviews to give their take on the scripts, why they signed up for an appearance on Inside No. 9, and their favourite moments from filming.
As they reflect on their past decade of work, Steve and Reece also delve into their careers as a comedic duo – including the show that shot them to fame, The League of Gentlemen, and their smash-hit Psychoville.
It opens up about the secrets to their dark comedy and unique partnership that has brought their bizarre world to the screen, too.
How to watch Inside No. 9: The Party's Over
Inside No. 9: The Party's Over will air on 22nd December at 9pm on BBC Two.
It will also be available to stream on iPlayer.
Who will appear on Inside No. 9: The Party's Over?
The documentary is set to feature a string of cast members and crew who brought episodes of Inside No. 9 to life, including those who appear on set in season 9.
This includes:
- Adam Tandy
- Adrian Scarborough
- Al Campbell
- Amanda Abbington
- Angus Wright
- Charlie Cooper
- David Kerr
- Dorothy Atkinson
- Graham Humphreys
- Guillem Morales
- Hayley Squires
- Jeremy Dyson
- Joel Fry
- Kalli Tant
- Katherine Kelly
- Katherine Parkinson
- Louise Hooper
- Maddie Evans
- Mark Bonnar
- Mark Gatiss
- Matthew Kelly
- Natalie Dormer
- Nick Mohammed
- Ophelia Lovibond
- Philippa Dunne
- Sian Gibson
- Siobhan Finneran
- Susan Wokoma
- Yves Barre
