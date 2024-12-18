Expect a lot of laughs and a lot of tears as the team enjoy their last moments on set.

Here's everything you need to know about the documentary, including who will be making an appearance and what to expect from the hour-long special.

What will Inside No. 9: The Party's Over cover?

Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith in Inside No. 9: The Party's Over BBC/Red Studios

In The Party's Over, cameras track Pemberton and Shearsmith as they and shoot the final ever season of Inside No. 9 – comprising of episodes Boo to a Goose, The Trolley Problem, Mulberry Close, CTRL ALT ESC, The Curse of The Ninth and Plodding On.

The documentary features footage Pemberton and Shearsmith filmed of each other from their phones, as well as giving a film crew access to all areas of their production; the writers' room to the rehearsals, the props department to the sets.

The show's production team and cast from the anthology series appear in interviews to give their take on the scripts, why they signed up for an appearance on Inside No. 9, and their favourite moments from filming.

As they reflect on their past decade of work, Steve and Reece also delve into their careers as a comedic duo – including the show that shot them to fame, The League of Gentlemen, and their smash-hit Psychoville.

It opens up about the secrets to their dark comedy and unique partnership that has brought their bizarre world to the screen, too.

How to watch Inside No. 9: The Party's Over

Steve Pemberton holds the metal hare from Inside No. 9. BBC/Red Studios

Inside No. 9: The Party's Over will air on 22nd December at 9pm on BBC Two.

It will also be available to stream on iPlayer.

Who will appear on Inside No. 9: The Party's Over?

Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith star in Inside No. 9. BBC Studios/James Stack

The documentary is set to feature a string of cast members and crew who brought episodes of Inside No. 9 to life, including those who appear on set in season 9.

This includes:

Adam Tandy

Adrian Scarborough

Al Campbell

Amanda Abbington

Angus Wright

Charlie Cooper

David Kerr

Dorothy Atkinson

Graham Humphreys

Guillem Morales

Hayley Squires

Jeremy Dyson

Joel Fry

Kalli Tant

Katherine Kelly

Katherine Parkinson

Louise Hooper

Maddie Evans

Mark Bonnar

Mark Gatiss

Matthew Kelly

Natalie Dormer

Nick Mohammed

Ophelia Lovibond

Philippa Dunne

Sian Gibson

Siobhan Finneran

Susan Wokoma

Yves Barre

Inside No. 9: The Party's Over airs 22nd December at 9pm on BBC Two and iPlayer.

