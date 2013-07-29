Inbetweeners stars "hopeful" about movie sequel
Simon Bird and Joe Thomas confirm that a script is circulating of a sequel to the smash hit comedy
Inbetweeners actors Simon Bird and Joe Thomas have confirmed that they are “hopeful” that a follow-up to their smash hit movie will come off despite anxieties that they are now too old to be playing lecherous teens.
“We are [too old], but that’s hasn’t stopped us before,” says Bird who has confirmed that a sequel to the hugely successful 2011 Inbetweeners film is in the works.
Thomas added: “We’re not supposed to talk about the sequel. But we’re pretty hopeful.”
The film grossed an estimated £45m in the UK.
When it premiered on Channel 4 last year it was watched by 3.2 million viewers, a 16.4% share of the audience, between 9pm and 11.05pm.
The pair were speaking to Radio Times while publicising their new Sky1 comedy Chickens which airs next month [August].
The six-part series charts the misadventures of three young men who stay at home during the First World War. Starring alongside Bird and Thomas is their long term collaborator Jonny Sweet.
