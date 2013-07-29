Thomas added: “We’re not supposed to talk about the sequel. But we’re pretty hopeful.”

The film grossed an estimated £45m in the UK.

When it premiered on Channel 4 last year it was watched by 3.2 million viewers, a 16.4% share of the audience, between 9pm and 11.05pm.

The pair were speaking to Radio Times while publicising their new Sky1 comedy Chickens which airs next month [August].

The six-part series charts the misadventures of three young men who stay at home during the First World War. Starring alongside Bird and Thomas is their long term collaborator Jonny Sweet.

