Although the show served up the funniest clips from the hit sitcom and films, some viewers couldn’t help feel the studio segments were a tad “awkward”.

And many had a problem with host Jimmy Carr, who kept interrupting the show’s main cast – Simon Bird (Will McKenzie), Joe Thomas (Simon Cooper), James Buckley (Jay Cartwright) and Blake Harrison (Neil Sutherland) – mid-anecdote.

Some even wanted comedian Greg Davies (who played Mr Gilbert) to take over presenting duties...

In fact, many thought Davies, who stayed in character, was the best part of the show…

…alongside the revelation that Matt Smith, star of Doctor Who and The Crown, was almost cast as Will.

Advertisement

However, overall the show couldn’t be saved for many viewers, with Fwends Reunited ultimately as successful as the boys’ fishing trip.

Sign up for the free RadioTimes.com newsletter