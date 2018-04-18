Netflix has ordered an eight-episode first season of the half-hour comedy, with production set to begin in May, according to Variety. Turn Up Charlie is co-created by TV producer Gary Reich and Elba himself.

Though best known for Luther and The Wire, Elba has recently taken a turn towards comedy in his career, creating and starring in the current Sky series In the Long Run alongside Bill Bailey.

In a story loosely based on his own tough childhood, he plays a Sierra Leonean immigrant living with his family in London in the 80s.

No release date for Turn Up Charlie has yet been announced.