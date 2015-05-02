Sir Ian McKellen and Derek Jacobi are finally back as Freddie and Stuart, an elderly couple who have lived together in their Covent Garden flat for half a century – and judging from the trailer their relationship is as tempestuous as ever.

It's been two years since the first series of the ITV comedy, which received mixed reviews. While some enjoyed the 70s feel, others thought Vicious hopelessly old-fashioned and some even branded it homophobic.