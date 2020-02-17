As shown in the debut trailer below, she discovers she has super powers which seem to include telekinetic abilities, but she doesn't have a clue what could have caused them to develop.

I Am Not Okay With This reunites Lillis with her IT co-star Wyatt Oleff, who played the ill-fated Stanley Uris in both of the Stephen King movies. Here, he plays another character named Stanley, a friend and confidante of Syd.

The series also sees author Charles Forsman and director Jonathan Entwistle teaming up again, having previously worked together on fellow offbeat coming-of-age story, The End of the F***ing World.

I Am Not Okay With This will consist of seven episodes in total, clocking in at 30 minutes each, with a release date now set for 26th February 2020.