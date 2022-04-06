Hullraisers release date: Cast, trailer and news for Channel 4 comedy
The new show follows three Hull-based working-class women.
Channel 4 is headed to Hull for its brand new comedy series, focusing on three friends and native Hullians who are navigating friendship, family, careers, romance, and school runs.
The cast is led by its central trio, Taj Atwal (playing Rana), Leah Brotherhead (Toni) and Sinead Matthews (Paula), with Line of Duty's Craig Parkinson also cameoing.
"The series explores the hilarious and agonising reality of what it is to be a working-class woman juggling work, kids, demanding friends, family and frustrating parents from the school playground - all whilst trying to have some fun too," Channel 4 teases.
In the Hullraisers trailer, which was previously shared exclusively by RadioTimes.com, we get a sneak-peek of Parkinson’s cameo and other cast members such as Coronation Street’s Shobna Gulati and Line of Duty’s Perry Fitzpatrick.
Read on for everything you need to know about Hullraisers.
Hullraisers release date
Hullraisers will premiere on Channel 4 on Tuesday 12th April at 9:45pm, straight after the Derry Girls season 3 premiere.
Hullraisers cast
- Leah Brotherhead as Toni
- Sinead Matthews as Paula
- Taj Atwal as Rana
- Emun Elliott as Seany
- Felicity Montagu as Gloria
- Perry Fitzpatrick as Craig
- Shobna Gulati as Nima
The series is penned by Meet the Richardsons star Lucy Beaumont, and follows its trio of protagonists: Toni (Bridgerton's Leah Brotherhead), Rana (Line of Duty's Taj Atwal) and Paula (The Crown's Sinead Matthews).
Alan Partridge's Felicity Montagu also star in the series, alongside Shobna Gulati and Line of Duty's Perry Fitzpatrick.
Hullraisers trailer
You can watch the trailer for Hullraisers below.
Hullraisers is coming to Channel 4 on Tuesday 12th April at 9:45pm. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.
