The cast is led by its central trio, Taj Atwal (playing Rana), Leah Brotherhead (Toni) and Sinead Matthews (Paula), with Line of Duty 's Craig Parkinson also cameoing.

Channel 4 is headed to Hull for its brand new comedy series, focusing on three friends and native Hullians who are navigating friendship, family, careers, romance, and school runs.

"The series explores the hilarious and agonising reality of what it is to be a working-class woman juggling work, kids, demanding friends, family and frustrating parents from the school playground - all whilst trying to have some fun too," Channel 4 teases.

In the Hullraisers trailer, which was previously shared exclusively by RadioTimes.com, we get a sneak-peek of Parkinson’s cameo and other cast members such as Coronation Street’s Shobna Gulati and Line of Duty’s Perry Fitzpatrick.

Read on for everything you need to know about Hullraisers.

Hullraisers release date

Hullraisers will premiere on Channel 4 on Tuesday 12th April at 9:45pm, straight after the Derry Girls season 3 premiere.

Hullraisers cast

Rana (Taj Atwal), Toni (Leah Brotherhead) and Paula (Sinead Matthews) in Hullraisers Channel 4

Leah Brotherhead as Toni

Sinead Matthews as Paula

Taj Atwal as Rana

Emun Elliott as Seany

Felicity Montagu as Gloria

Perry Fitzpatrick as Craig

Shobna Gulati as Nima

The series is penned by Meet the Richardsons star Lucy Beaumont, and follows its trio of protagonists: Toni (Bridgerton's Leah Brotherhead), Rana (Line of Duty's Taj Atwal) and Paula (The Crown's Sinead Matthews).

Alan Partridge's Felicity Montagu also star in the series, alongside Shobna Gulati and Line of Duty's Perry Fitzpatrick.

Hullraisers trailer

You can watch the trailer for Hullraisers below.

Hullraisers is coming to Channel 4 on Tuesday 12th April at 9:45pm. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.