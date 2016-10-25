Hugh Laurie is getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
The Night Manager, House and Blackadder actor is cementing his place in history in a celebrity-packed ceremony
Hugh Laurie – the man you’ll know from House M.D. and The Night Manager, but the guy you will always hold a special spot in your heart for as George in Blackadder – is getting his very own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame today.
The 57-year-old British actor (and, let’s not forget, accomplished blues musician) will be presented the honour on the famous Hollywood Boulevard 7.30pm our time. Guest speaker: Laurie’s long-time creative partner Stephen Fry, of course.
Emma Thompson, Colin Firth, Sir Ridley Scott and Dame Helen Mirren will also be there to celebrate the unveiling of the 2,593rd Hollywood star.
And celebrities who won’t be there were also quick to congratulate Laurie…
Laurie won two consecutive Golden Globes in 2006 and 2007 for playing Gregory House in (you guessed it) House M.D.
And how do you get a spot on the Hollywood walk of fame? Well, you’re going to you need $30,000 to pay for the sponsorship fee to Hollywood Historic Trust (the money goes to the installation and maintenance of the landmark). Combine that with worldwide fame and you’re set. Easy.