Emma Thompson, Colin Firth, Sir Ridley Scott and Dame Helen Mirren will also be there to celebrate the unveiling of the 2,593rd Hollywood star.

And celebrities who won’t be there were also quick to congratulate Laurie…

Laurie won two consecutive Golden Globes in 2006 and 2007 for playing Gregory House in (you guessed it) House M.D.

And how do you get a spot on the Hollywood walk of fame? Well, you’re going to you need $30,000 to pay for the sponsorship fee to Hollywood Historic Trust (the money goes to the installation and maintenance of the landmark). Combine that with worldwide fame and you’re set. Easy.