Hugh Bonneville, David Walliams and Sheridan Smith in Mr Stink - picture preview
The BBC's Christmas adaptation of the comedian's children's book also features Johnny Vegas and Pudsey the dog
One of the BBC's many festive treats this Christmas boasts an all-star cast of Downton Abbey's Hugh Bonneville, David Walliams, Sheridan Smith, Johnny Vegas and a cross-dressing Pudsey the Dog displaying his BGT-winning skills. The plot follows 12-year-old Chloe who lives a lonely life with her politically-ambitious mother (Smith) and hapless father (Vegas) and goodie-two-shoes sister. That is until she meets Mr Stink (Bonneville) a tramp who emits a pungent odour that scares everyone but Chloe who befriends him...
Mr Stink is adapted from a book of the same name by funny man David Walliams, who also stars as the British Prime Minister.
Catch Mr Stink on 23 December at 6:30pm on BBC1