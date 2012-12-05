One of the BBC's many festive treats this Christmas boasts an all-star cast of Downton Abbey's Hugh Bonneville, David Walliams, Sheridan Smith, Johnny Vegas and a cross-dressing Pudsey the Dog displaying his BGT-winning skills. The plot follows 12-year-old Chloe who lives a lonely life with her politically-ambitious mother (Smith) and hapless father (Vegas) and goodie-two-shoes sister. That is until she meets Mr Stink (Bonneville) a tramp who emits a pungent odour that scares everyone but Chloe who befriends him...

Mr Stink is adapted from a book of the same name by funny man David Walliams, who also stars as the British Prime Minister.