Following the decision there has been an outpouring of support for the show online, led by some of comedy's most famous faces. Rufus Hound seemed particularly outraged…

Big Fat Quiz and Mock the Week producer Matt Nida was also disappointed, along with news presenter and continuity announcer Kevin McGrath, and CBBC presenter Christopher Johnson:

Genuinely upset that 'House of Fools' has been axed. Is it me, or is telly trying really hard in recent years to be less funny? #RIPBeef

— Christopher Johnson (@OfficialCDJ) August 25, 2015

This isn't the first time vocal supporters have come out to defend House of Fools - when rumours emregd of the show's demise, following the first series' disappointing viewing figures, a host of celebrities including Damien Hirst and Stephen Fry took up the call to recommission the show and started the #saveHoF campaign.

Fry wrote at the time; "The BBC I thought, can't go more insane: now I hear they planning to axe Vic and Bob's House of Fools. What? Tell them they're mad. #saveHoF".

However, It seems like House of Fools is gone for good this time, at least on the BBC...