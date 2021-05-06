How to watch What We Do In The Shadows online: stream seasons 1-2

Once upon a time JoJo Rabbit and Thor: Ragnarok star Taika Waititi directed a horror-comedy called What We Do In The Shadows.

The 2014 cult hit followed a group of vampires living in New Zealand in the suburbs together. Years later, Waititi took the concept and made it into what’s become a hit TV show of the same name.

What We Do In The Shadows introduces us to Nandor the Relentless, Laszlo Cravensworth, Nadja and Colin Robinson – four vampires that all live together on Staten Island, New York.

The group of misfits is loosely led by Nandor (Kayvan Novak from Fonejacker), helped by his ‘familiar’ Guillermo (Harvey Guillen), who pins all his hopes of one day becoming a vampire himself.

Laszlo (Matt Berry from IT Crowd and The Mighty Boosh) and his wife Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) and joined by emotional vampire Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch), a daywalker who can hold a job that luckily helps them cover the rent.

The whole mockumentary style plays perfectly into Waititi’s type of humour in that, while it’s unquestionably hilarious, the series also packs an emotional punch.

If you want to get stuck in here’s how to watch What We Do In The Shadows online.

How to watch What We Do In The Shadows in the UK

What We Do In The Shadows seasons one and two aired on BBC Two in the UK. Now, BBC iPlayer has both seasons of What We Do In The Shadows for you to watch online.

BBC

How to watch What We Do In The Shadows in the US

FX aired What We Do In The Shadows in the US, but you can catch up on demand on Hulu. Watch every episode of seasons one and two on Hulu. In the US it costs $5.99 a month – you can also get a FREE 1-month trial.

How to watch What We Do In The Shadows in Australia

Binge is the place to head if you watch to watch What We Do In The Shadows in Australia. Binge is owned by Foxtel, so if you subscribe to the Foxtel cable service, Foxtel Now, you can view the whole series there too.

Binge costs AU$10 a month, or try the 14-day trial.

