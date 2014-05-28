How to ride a bike according to Derek
"Always get up" that's the key lesson for Derek as the final episode of series two airs tonight
Published: Wednesday, 28 May 2014 at 2:04 pm
It's the last episode of Ricky Gervais's comedy Derek tonight and, as well as going on a date, he's learning to ride a bike.
Yes, it's a big day for Derek.
Riding a bike is brilliant, isn't it? It's the wind in the hair, I think. And learning is especially fun when you've got this guy teaching you.
Sat next to a skip in an abandoned arm chair supping an alcoholic beverage is key, key, to teaching cycling* (*it really isn't).
Derek's main lesson? "Always get up". That's what Kev says anyway.
He probably masters it eventually. Probably.
See the final episode of Derek tonight at 10:00pm on Channel 4
