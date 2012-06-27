Standing 13 feet tall and measuring 11 feet wide, this huge model of the 10 O’Clock Live host’s bonce is currently being auctioned by its owner Paul Johnson, who wants to donate any proceeds he makes from the sale to a good cause.

‘'With all this stuff in the press about Jimmy’s tax affairs, we thought it would be nice to try and flog it on eBay to make a few bob for charity,' said the Preston native.

Far from being merely ornamental, Carr’s head boasts a movable jaw, a back door and room inside for ten people. Just think - if you owned this, you really could throw a party in your mouth to which everyone’s invited.

More like this

Alas, no bids have thus far been made and the auction is due to close in four days time so if you fancy owning this one-of-a-kind model, which found fame in a Walkers crisps ad in 2011, you’d best act now…

Advertisement

See the head in action below: