The network description of the episode hints at more trouble for the couple who've had their share of mishaps during their wedding weekend so far.

"With only a half-hour to go, both Barney and Robin have panic attacks about their upcoming nuptials," CBS reveals about the episode. "Meanwhile, Marshall and Lily rewrite their old wedding vows."

Hmmm, what does that mean for the most stable couple of the show? Looks like we'll just have to wait and see.

More like this

As for any information about the series finale, in which Ted finally meets the mother of his future children, CBS is remaining as tight-lipped as ever. The network description of the series finale reads simply: "Ted finally finishes telling his kids the story of how he met their mother, on the special one-hour series finale of How I Met Your Mother."

Well, I could have told you that.

Besides shots of Barney and Robin, the pictures also show Marshall and Lilly talking some sense into Barney, Robin's father walking her down the aisle, and Robin's bridesmaid/coworker/frenemy Patrice hogging all of the attention... and tissues.

The End of the Aisle airs in the US on 24 March, with E4 still 12 episodes behind in the UK.

Until we finally see the legen – wait for it! – dary wedding episode, here are some pictures of the highly anticipated ceremony to get you through the wait.

Advertisement

Follow @RadioTimes