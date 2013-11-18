The co-creator of HIMYM, Carter Bays, has sent a series of intruging statements out into the Twittersphere...

Oh. And it's not actually HIMYF, apparently. It's How I Met Your Dad.

Oh and #HIMYD will feature lots of surprise crossover cameos, but it will be characters from Newhart. — Carter Bays (@CarterBays) November 16, 2013

Also #HIMYD probably won't be set in Maclarens -- new bar for a new show. And likewise the characters won't be introduced on #HIMYM . — Carter Bays (@CarterBays) November 16, 2013

Our hope is that #HIMYD becomes its own magical wonderful weird thing, and the two shows stand on their own side by side. — Carter Bays (@CarterBays) November 16, 2013

Craig Thomas, Bays' co-creator, also took to Twitter, thanking excited fans of HIMYM for their support.

As did Bays and Thomas' new writing companion Emily Spivey, who is known for her work on Up All Night and Saturday Night Live.

For realz honored to work with these dudes. A fan for so long. They are m'spirit animals. Syuper excited!!!! @CarterBays @HimymCraig — e. spivey (@spivey_e) November 16, 2013

How I Met Your Mother stars Josh Radnor, Jason Segel, Cobie Smulders, Alyson Hannigan and Neil Patrick Harris.

The show, which premiered on US network CBS in 2005, chronicles the love life of lead character Ted as he searches for the woman who will one day be the mother of his children. The ninth and final series is currently broadcasting in America and will follow in the UK on E4.

