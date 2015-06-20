This hoo-hah began when producer Al Jean gave an interview with Variety about the upcoming 27th season. "In the premiere, it’s discovered after all the years Homer has narcolepsy and it’s an incredible strain on the marriage," he explained. "Homer and Marge legally separate, and Homer falls in love with his pharmacist, who’s voiced by Lena Dunham."

But no, that doesn't mean they will be breaking up for good – even though their explanation above doesn't quite go to plan, what with Homer revealing he bought a beer off Apu at 8am, Lisa hijacking their video message with Free Tibet placards, and Maggie shooting her Dad in the eye with a sink plunger.

Oh well, as long as they still have each other...