We caught up with her at this week's Bafta nominations party in London, and Howard told us that revisiting the characters 10 years down the line would be "amazing."

When it comes to plot lines, Howard's got plenty of ideas, too.

"I think Laura's going to become an alcoholic and Paul's going to continue seeing his gay lover... Laura's going to try and probably have another baby probably with someone else and then say it's Paul's... probably end up in prison in 20 years time..."

Sounds like someone should start writing that script if you ask us!

