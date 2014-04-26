Him and Her's Kerry Howard on bringing the comedy back in 10 years time
She's got plenty of ideas for where we'd find Laura, Paul and Paul's gay lover...
Him & Her charmed viewers with its depictions of awkward relationships and grubby romance for four series before it came to a close at the end of last year.
But Kerry Howard, who played the show's most despicable character Laura, is keen to bring it back.
We caught up with her at this week's Bafta nominations party in London, and Howard told us that revisiting the characters 10 years down the line would be "amazing."
When it comes to plot lines, Howard's got plenty of ideas, too.
"I think Laura's going to become an alcoholic and Paul's going to continue seeing his gay lover... Laura's going to try and probably have another baby probably with someone else and then say it's Paul's... probably end up in prison in 20 years time..."
Sounds like someone should start writing that script if you ask us!