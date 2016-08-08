Here's your first look at the cast of the Are You Being Served? reboot
Get ready to return to Grace Brothers with your first sneak peek at the all-new cast
It’s been more than 30 years since we last visited London’s Grace Brothers department store but now we’re heading back for a one-off special and have had our first look at the brand new Are You Being Served reboot.
The BBC is taking us back to the fictional department store as part of its Landmark Sitcom Season, and has assembled an all-star cast to play the beloved retail staff.
Bafta-award winning Jason Watkins (The Lost Honour Of Christopher Jefferies) is Mr Humphries, Sherrie Hewson (Benidorm, Coronation Street) dons Mrs Slocombe's colourful wig, John Challis (Only Fools And Horses) is Captain Peacock, Roy Barraclough (Coronation Street) takes on the role of Mr Grainger, Arthur Smith (comedian and writer) plays Mr Harmon, Justin Edwards (The Thick Of It) is Mr Rumbold and Niky Wardley (The Catherine Tate Show) plays Miss Brahms.
The brand new one-off special is written by the multi-award winning Derren Litten (Benidorm, The Catherine Tate Show), and picks up where Jeremy Lloyd and David Croft's classic comedy left off.