Showrunner Steven Molaro made the announcement on Wednesday night at Paleyfest, before handing over to Johnny Galecki, who explained how his on-screen dad was cast.

“I ran up to him [at NBC's James Burrows tribute] and just kind of bombarded him with verbalisation,” said Galecki. “I did share with him, and this is true, that when we were shooting the pilot I watched the first two or three seasons [of Taxi]. Not because I wanted to base Leonard on his character, but the purpose that his character served in this group of people. [He was] just as much, at times, a voice of reason as he was just as confused as everyone else."

"It just kind of went from there."

Hirsch, 81, is known for classic 80s US comedy Taxi as well as roles in numerous other films and TV shows, including A Beautiful Mind, Independence Day, The Goldbergs, Damages and Numb3rs.

The Big Bang Theory series 9 continues on Thursdays at 8:30pm on E4