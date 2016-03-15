The 51-year-old, who has leant his vocals to Family Guy character Joe Swanson since 1999, will presumably narrate the tale rather than appear on screen. Though Lemony Snicket plays a significant part in the plot, he is the 'author' of Daniel Handler's fantasy series.

Jude Law voiced Lemony Snicket in the 2004 film, which starred Jim Carrey, Emily Browning, Timothy Spall, Billy Connolly and Meryl Streep.

Netflix's A Series of Unfortunate Events also stars Malina Weissman and Louis Hynes as wealthy orphans Violet and Klaus Baudelaire, who alongside their baby sister Sunny, find themselves in the villainous clutches of their uncle Count Olaf (Neil Patrick Harris.)

A Series of Unfortunate Events starts shooting in Vancouver this Spring.