The evening's host Andy Cohen cuts straight to the chase, asking Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer and Courteney Cox: "Did you sign contracts saying that you wouldn't sleep with each other?"

The question prompts some startled faces, and a 'panicked' Lisa Kudrow to reply, "David, say something!"

What did he say? We'll have to wait till 21st February to find out...

Friends isn't the only show to reunite on stage for the tribute. The teaser also offers brief glimpses of the casts of Cheers, Taxi, The Big Bang Theory, Will and Grace and Mike & Molly who are all on the bill.