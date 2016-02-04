Here's a sneak peek at THAT Friends cast reunion
Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matt Le Blanc and Courteney Cox are back on a sofa – minus Matthew Perry
OK, so it's not quite the Friends reunion we'd all hoped for. But that doesn't mean we're not ridiculously excited to see the cast of the hit sitcom (well, minus Matthew Perry) gathered together on a sofa again.
A first trailer has emerged online for the TV tribute to director James Burrows that's seen the cast gather in public for the first time in ten years – and while the footage of the Friends cast is rather brief, it doesn't disappoint.
The evening's host Andy Cohen cuts straight to the chase, asking Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer and Courteney Cox: "Did you sign contracts saying that you wouldn't sleep with each other?"
The question prompts some startled faces, and a 'panicked' Lisa Kudrow to reply, "David, say something!"
What did he say? We'll have to wait till 21st February to find out...
More like this
Friends isn't the only show to reunite on stage for the tribute. The teaser also offers brief glimpses of the casts of Cheers, Taxi, The Big Bang Theory, Will and Grace and Mike & Molly who are all on the bill.