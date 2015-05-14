Here are just 22 of Harry Shearer's Simpsons characters
Mr Burns, Waylon Smithers, Ned Flanders, Kent Brockman, Julius Hibbert... half of Springfield is on the line as The Simpsons voice actor announces departure
Harry Shearer has lent his voice to most of Springfield since signing up to The Simpsons in 1989, but now it seems the actor is ready to leave town.
It's worrying news given that Mr Burns, Smithers, Ned Flanders, Principal Skinner, Rev. Lovejoy, Scratchy and Dr Hibbert would all be mute without Shearer.
We could name them all, but we'd run out of breath. Instead, we've created a gallery of some of the more familiar characters Shearer has played (and a few outliers for perspective).
Unfortunately we haven't got enough server space to add all the occasional characters too, from Jimmy the Snitch and King Snorky to our personal favourite Hugh Jass.
Springfield will never sound the same.
More like this
997