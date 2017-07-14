“I’m really happy. I could really lose my head for this one,” a blushing Anne Boleyn tells the First Dates camera crew after her rendez-vous with King Henry VIII.

A new series of Horrible Histories is back on CBBC later this month, and kicks off with a sketch of Henry VIII (comedian Tom Stourton) looking for love, with the help of First Dates Maître d’ Fred Sirieix. Anne Boleyn is played by the incredibly versatile Gemma Whelan, of Game of Thrones and The Moorside fame.