Heather Graham: I’ll miss playing sexy stripper Jade – in real life I’m quite boring
As the filmstar, who’s also played a porn star in Boogie Nights, says goodbye to the Hangover trilogy - she admits she’s nowhere near as wild off-screen
Heather Graham says she’ll miss playing sexy stripper character Jade now that the Hangover trilogy has concluded, admitting her real life is a lot more “boring” than many of her screen portrayals.
The 43-year-old actress, who has also played a porn star in Boogie Nights, says that she saves all the excitement in her life for on the screen.
"I'm pretty boring in my real life. I don't really drink, I'm not that wild, so it's fun to play these wild characters on screen," she told PA on the red carpet at last night’s Hangover III UK premier in Leicester Square.
Graham said she’d miss Jade, and had particularly enjoyed being on screen with such a bunch of “cute guys,” such as Bradley Cooper and Zach Galifianakis.
She added: "I get to be the only woman in the scene and it's fun."
More like this
The Hangover III is released today.