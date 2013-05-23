"I'm pretty boring in my real life. I don't really drink, I'm not that wild, so it's fun to play these wild characters on screen," she told PA on the red carpet at last night’s Hangover III UK premier in Leicester Square.

Graham said she’d miss Jade, and had particularly enjoyed being on screen with such a bunch of “cute guys,” such as Bradley Cooper and Zach Galifianakis.

She added: "I get to be the only woman in the scene and it's fun."

The Hangover III is released today.