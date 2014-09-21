Hear Frozen's Let It Go sung by The Simpsons' Chief Wiggum
Hank Azaria gives a blast of Disney's Frozen in the voice of the cartoon policeman
Actor Hank Azaria voices many characters on The Simpsons, including Apu and Moe, but found at a recent event the thing fans wanted to hear the most was Frozen track Let It Go in the style of cartoon police officer Chief Wiggum.
It was to his "surprise" Azaria admits that the rendition got the most reaction. He attempts to explain the song choice, but is drowned out by the cheers of US chat show host Conan O'Brien's audience.
Azaria gives an extra little blast of the song, but jokes, "You really can hold it back".
O'Brien, who used to work on scripts for The Simpsons, points out that Azaria makes a very particular face when doing the voice of Wiggum. Check it out here: