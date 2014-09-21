Actor Hank Azaria voices many characters on The Simpsons, including Apu and Moe, but found at a recent event the thing fans wanted to hear the most was Frozen track Let It Go in the style of cartoon police officer Chief Wiggum.

It was to his "surprise" Azaria admits that the rendition got the most reaction. He attempts to explain the song choice, but is drowned out by the cheers of US chat show host Conan O'Brien's audience.